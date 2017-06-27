Названы номинанты на звание лучших игр E3 2017

В сети появился список номинантов на звание лучших игр выставки E3 2017 (Best of E3 2017). Победители будут названы в ближайшее время, скорее всего, уже на следующей неделе.

Лучшее на E3 2017

  • Assassin’s Creed: Origins (Ubisoft)
  • Super Mario Odyssey (Nintendo)
  • Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle (Ubisoft)
  • Middle-earth: Shadow of War (Monolith)
  • Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus (Machine Games/Bethesda)

Лучшая новая игра

  • Detroit: Become Human (Quantic Dream)
  • Dragon Ball FighterZ (Arc System Works/Bandai Namco Entertainment)
  • Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle (Ubisoft)
  • Sea of Thieves (Rare)
  • Skull & Bones (Ubisoft)

Лучшая консольная игра

  • Assassin’s Creed: Origins (Ubisoft)
  • Super Mario Odyssey (Nintendo)
  • Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle (Ubisoft)
  • Middle-earth: Shadow of War (Monolith)
  • Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus (Machine Games/Bethesda)

Лучшая игра на PC

  • Destiny 2 (Bungie)
  • Middle-earth: Shadow of War (Monolith)
  • Mount & Blade II: Bannerlords (TaleWorlds Entertainment)
  • Total War: Warhammer II (Creative Assembly/Sega)
  • Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus (Machine Games/Bethesda)

Лучшая VR игра

  • Doom VFR (id Software)
  • Fallout 4 VR (Bethesda Game Studios)
  • Lone Echo (Ready at Dawn)
  • Moss (Polyarc)
  • Transference (SpectreVision/Ubisoft)

Лучшая мобильная игра

  • Durango (What Studio/Nexon)
  • Metroid: Samus Returns (MercurySteam/Nintendo)
  • Hidden Agenda (Supermassive Games)
  • King's Knight: Wrath of the Dark Dragon (Square Enix)
  • Shin Megami Tensei: Strange Journey Redux (Atlus)

Лучшее устройство

  • Astro A10 Gaming Headset (Astro)
  • DisplayLink XR (DisplayLink)
  • Razer Thresher Ultimate (Razer)
  • Logitech PowerPlay Mat (Logitech)
  • Xbox One X (Microsoft)

Лучший шутер

  • Call of Duty: WWII (Sledgehammer Games)
  • Destiny 2 (Bungie)
  • Far Cry 5 (Ubisoft)
  • Star Wars Battlefront II (EA DICE)
  • Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus (Machine Games/Bethesda)

Лучший экшн

  • Assassin’s Creed: Origins (Ubisoft)
  • Detroit: Become Human (Quantic Dream)
  • Days Gone (Sony Interactive Entertainment)
  • Middle-earth: Shadow of War (Monolith)
  • Super Mario Odyssey (Nintendo)

Лучшая RPG

  • Battle Chasers: Nightwar (Airship Syndicate)
  • Kingdom Come: Deliverance (Warhorse Studios)
  • Mount & Blade 2: Bannerlords (TaleWorlds Entertainment)
  • Ni No Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom (Level 5)
  • South Park: The Fractured But Whole (Ubisoft)
  • Vampyr (Dotnod Entertainment)

Лучший файтинг

  • ARMS (Nintendo)
  • Dragon Ball FighterZ (Arc System Works/Bandai Namco Entertainment)
  • Marvel vs Capcom: Infinite (Capcom)
  • Pokken Tournament DX (Bandai Namco Studios)

Лучшая гонка

  • Forza Motorsport 7 (Turn 10 Studios)
  • Gran Turismo Sport (Polyphony Digital)
  • Need for Speed Payback (Ghost Games)
  • Project CARS 2 (Slighty Mad Studios)
  • The Crew 2 (Ivory Tower)

Лучшая спортивная игра

  • FIFA 18 (Electronic Arts)
  • Madden NFL 18 (Electronic Arts)
  • Pro Evolution Soccer 2018 (Konami)

Лучшая стратегия

  • Battletech (Harebrained Schemes)
  • Frostpunk (11 bit Studios)
  • Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle (Ubisoft)
  • Total War: Arena (Creative Assembly/Sega)
  • Total War: Warhammer II (Creative Assembly/Sega)

Лучшая семейная игра

  • DropMix (Harmonix)
  • Just Dance 2018 (Ubisoft)
  • LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 (TT Games)
  • Hidden Agenda (Supermassive Games)
  • That’s You (Wish Studios)

Лучший мультиплеер

  • Call of Duty: WWII (Sledgehammer Games)
  • Destiny 2 (Bungie)
  • Star Wars Battlefront II (Electronic Arts)
  • Sea of Thieves (Rare)
  • Skull & Bones (Ubisoft)

Лучшая инди

  • Ashen (Aurora 44)
  • Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night (505 Games)
  • Donut County (Ben Esposito)
  • Laser League (Roll7)
  • The Artful Escape of Francis Vendetti (Beethoven & Dinosaur)
