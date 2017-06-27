Названы номинанты на звание лучших игр E3 2017
В сети появился список номинантов на звание лучших игр выставки E3 2017 (Best of E3 2017). Победители будут названы в ближайшее время, скорее всего, уже на следующей неделе.
Лучшее на E3 2017
- Assassin’s Creed: Origins (Ubisoft)
- Super Mario Odyssey (Nintendo)
- Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle (Ubisoft)
- Middle-earth: Shadow of War (Monolith)
- Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus (Machine Games/Bethesda)
Лучшая новая игра
- Detroit: Become Human (Quantic Dream)
- Dragon Ball FighterZ (Arc System Works/Bandai Namco Entertainment)
- Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle (Ubisoft)
- Sea of Thieves (Rare)
- Skull & Bones (Ubisoft)
Лучшая консольная игра
- Assassin’s Creed: Origins (Ubisoft)
- Super Mario Odyssey (Nintendo)
- Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle (Ubisoft)
- Middle-earth: Shadow of War (Monolith)
- Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus (Machine Games/Bethesda)
Лучшая игра на PC
- Destiny 2 (Bungie)
- Middle-earth: Shadow of War (Monolith)
- Mount & Blade II: Bannerlords (TaleWorlds Entertainment)
- Total War: Warhammer II (Creative Assembly/Sega)
- Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus (Machine Games/Bethesda)
Лучшая VR игра
- Doom VFR (id Software)
- Fallout 4 VR (Bethesda Game Studios)
- Lone Echo (Ready at Dawn)
- Moss (Polyarc)
- Transference (SpectreVision/Ubisoft)
Лучшая мобильная игра
- Durango (What Studio/Nexon)
- Metroid: Samus Returns (MercurySteam/Nintendo)
- Hidden Agenda (Supermassive Games)
- King's Knight: Wrath of the Dark Dragon (Square Enix)
- Shin Megami Tensei: Strange Journey Redux (Atlus)
Лучшее устройство
- Astro A10 Gaming Headset (Astro)
- DisplayLink XR (DisplayLink)
- Razer Thresher Ultimate (Razer)
- Logitech PowerPlay Mat (Logitech)
- Xbox One X (Microsoft)
Лучший шутер
- Call of Duty: WWII (Sledgehammer Games)
- Destiny 2 (Bungie)
- Far Cry 5 (Ubisoft)
- Star Wars Battlefront II (EA DICE)
- Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus (Machine Games/Bethesda)
Лучший экшн
- Assassin’s Creed: Origins (Ubisoft)
- Detroit: Become Human (Quantic Dream)
- Days Gone (Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- Middle-earth: Shadow of War (Monolith)
- Super Mario Odyssey (Nintendo)
Лучшая RPG
- Battle Chasers: Nightwar (Airship Syndicate)
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance (Warhorse Studios)
- Mount & Blade 2: Bannerlords (TaleWorlds Entertainment)
- Ni No Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom (Level 5)
- South Park: The Fractured But Whole (Ubisoft)
- Vampyr (Dotnod Entertainment)
Лучший файтинг
- ARMS (Nintendo)
- Dragon Ball FighterZ (Arc System Works/Bandai Namco Entertainment)
- Marvel vs Capcom: Infinite (Capcom)
- Pokken Tournament DX (Bandai Namco Studios)
Лучшая гонка
- Forza Motorsport 7 (Turn 10 Studios)
- Gran Turismo Sport (Polyphony Digital)
- Need for Speed Payback (Ghost Games)
- Project CARS 2 (Slighty Mad Studios)
- The Crew 2 (Ivory Tower)
Лучшая спортивная игра
- FIFA 18 (Electronic Arts)
- Madden NFL 18 (Electronic Arts)
- Pro Evolution Soccer 2018 (Konami)
Лучшая стратегия
- Battletech (Harebrained Schemes)
- Frostpunk (11 bit Studios)
- Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle (Ubisoft)
- Total War: Arena (Creative Assembly/Sega)
- Total War: Warhammer II (Creative Assembly/Sega)
Лучшая семейная игра
- DropMix (Harmonix)
- Just Dance 2018 (Ubisoft)
- LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 (TT Games)
- Hidden Agenda (Supermassive Games)
- That’s You (Wish Studios)
Лучший мультиплеер
- Call of Duty: WWII (Sledgehammer Games)
- Destiny 2 (Bungie)
- Star Wars Battlefront II (Electronic Arts)
- Sea of Thieves (Rare)
- Skull & Bones (Ubisoft)
Лучшая инди
- Ashen (Aurora 44)
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night (505 Games)
- Donut County (Ben Esposito)
- Laser League (Roll7)
- The Artful Escape of Francis Vendetti (Beethoven & Dinosaur)
ИсточникComicbook