Названы лучшие игры E3 2017
Награды нашли своих героев, и, вот уже второй год подряд, на E3 главный приз забирает Nintendo. Лучшим, что было на шоу, признана игра Super Mario Odyssey (в прошлом году — The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild).
В остальном:
Лучшее на шоу
- Assassin’s Creed: Origins (Ubisoft Montreal/Ubisoft)
- Super Mario Odyssey (Nintendo)
- Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle (Ubisoft Paris/Ubisoft Milan/Ubisoft)
- Middle-earth: Shadow of War (Monolith/Warner Bros Interactive Ent.)
- Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus (Machine Games/Bethesda)
Лучшая новая игра
- Detroit: Become Human (Quantic Dream/Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- Dragon Ball FighterZ (Arc System Works/Bandai Namco Entertainment)
- Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle (Ubisoft Paris/Ubisoft Milan/Ubisoft)
- Sea of Thieves (Rare/Microsoft)
- Skull & Bones (Ubisoft Singapore/Ubisoft)
Лучшая консольная игра
- Assassin’s Creed: Origins (Ubisoft Montreal/Ubisoft)
- Super Mario Odyssey (Nintendo)
- Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle (Ubisoft Paris/Ubisoft Milan/Ubisoft)
- Middle-earth: Shadow of War (Monolith/Warner Bros Interactive Ent.)
- Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus (Machine Games/Bethesda)
Лучшая игра на PC
- Destiny 2 (Bungie/Activision)
- Middle-earth: Shadow of War (Monolith/Warner Bros. Interactive Ent)
- Mount & Blade II: Bannerlords (TaleWorlds Entertainment)
- Total War: Warhammer II (Creative Assembly/Sega)
- Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus (Machine Games/Bethesda)
Лучшая VR игра
- Doom VFR (id Software/Bethesda)
- Fallout 4 VR (Bethesda Game Studios/Bethesda)
- Lone Echo (Ready at Dawn/Oculus Studio)
- Moss (Polyarc)
- Transference (SpectreVision/Ubisoft)
Лучшая мобильная игра
- Durango (What Studio/Nexon)
- Metroid: Samus Returns (MercurySteam/Nintendo)
- Hidden Agenda (Supermassive Games/Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- King's Knight: Wrath of the Dark Dragon (Square Enix)
- Shin Megami Tensei: Strange Journey Redux (Atlus)
Лучшее устройство
- Astro A10 Gaming Headset (Astro)
- DisplayLink XR (DisplayLink)
- Razer Thresher Ultimate (Razer)
- Logitech PowerPlay Mat (Logitech)
- Xbox One X (Microsoft)
Лучший FPS
- Call of Duty: WWII (Sledgehammer Games/Activision)
- Destiny 2 (Bungie/Activision)
- Far Cry 5 (Ubisoft Montreal/Ubisoft)
- Star Wars Battlefront II (EA DICE/Motive/Criterion/Electronic Arts)
- Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus (Machine Games/Bethesda)
Лучший Action/Adventure
- Assassin’s Creed: Origins (Ubisoft Montreal/Ubisoft)
- Super Mario Odyssey (Nintendo)
- Days Gone (SIE Bend Studio/Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- Middle-earth: Shadow of War (Monolith/Warner Bros. Interactive Ent).
- Detroit: Become Human (Quantic Dream/Sony Interactive Entertainment)
Лучшая RPG
- Battle Chasers: Nightwar (Airship Syndicate/THQ Nordic)
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance (Warhorse Studios/Deep Silver)
- Mount & Blade 2: Bannerlords (TaleWorlds Entertainment)
- Ni No Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom (Level 5/Bandai Namco Entertainment)
- South Park: The Fractured But Whole (Ubisoft SF/South Park Digital Studios/Ubisoft)
- Vampyr (Dotnod Entertainment/Focus Home Interactive)
Лучший файтинг
- ARMS (Nintendo)
- Dragon Ball FighterZ (Arc System Works/Bandai Namco Entertainment)
- Marvel vs Capcom: Infinite (Capcom)
- Pokken Tournament DX (Bandai Namco Studios/The Pokemon Co.)
Лучшая гоночная игра
- Forza Motorsport 7 (Turn 10 Studios/Microsoft Studios)
- Gran Turismo Sport (Polyphony Digital/Sony Interactive Ent)
- Need for Speed Payback (Ghost Games/Electronic Arts)
- Project CARS 2 (Slighty Mad Studios/Bandai Namco Entertainment)
- The Crew 2 (Ivory Tower/Ubisoft Reflections/Ubisoft)
Лучшая спортивная игра
- FIFA 18 (EA Canada/Electronic Arts)
- Madden NFL 18 (EA Tiburon/Electronic Arts)
- Pro Evolution Soccer 2018 (PES Productions/Konami)
Лучшая стратегия
- Battletech (Harebrained Schemes/Paradox Interactive)
- Frostpunk (11 bit Studios)
- Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle (Ubisoft)
- Total War: Arena (Creative Assembly/Sega/Wargaming)
- Total War: Warhammer II (Creative Assembly/Sega)
Лучшая семейная игра
- DropMix (Harmonix/Hasbro)
- Just Dance 2018 (Ubisoft)
- LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 (TT Games/Warner Bros Interactive Ent.)
- Hidden Agenda (Supermassive Games/Sony Interactive Ent.)
- That’s You (Wish Studios/Sony Interactive Ent.)
Лучший мультиплеер
- Call of Duty: WWII (Sledgehammer Games/Activision)
- Destiny 2 (Bungie/Activision)
- Star Wars Battlefront II (EA DICE/Motive/Criterion/Electronic Arts)
- Sea of Thieves (Rare/Microsoft)
- Skull & Bones (Ubisoft Singapore/Ubisoft)
Лучшая инди-игра
- Ashen (Aurora 44/Annapurna Interactive)
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night (Inti Creates/505 Games)
- Donut County (Ben Esposito/Annapurna Interactive)
- Laser League (Roll7/505 Games)
- The Artful Escape of Francis Vendetti (Beethoven & Dinosaur/Annapurna Interactive)